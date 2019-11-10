2:30 p.m. vs. Denver • FSN, 830-AM

Tough Nuggets are next

Preview: For an idea of how tightly packed the Western Conference is early in this season, consider: The 5-3 Wolves are just one game behind the 6-2 Nuggets. But, after Friday’s games, the Nuggets were in second place in the conference, the Wolves tied for with four other teams for fifth. The Wolves are 2-1 at home after Friday’s OT victory over Golden State. The Nuggets have won three straight since a two-game losing streak to Dallas and New Orleans. Among their victories? Portland, Phoenix and Philadelphia.

Players to watch: F/G Andrew Wiggins is coming off a 40-point performance in Friday’s victory. He also had five rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. C Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, 14 boards and four assists. F Robert Covington had 17 points, 11 boards and five steals. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds in four games vs. Minnesota last year. That included a triple-double. G Jamal Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in Friday’s victory over Philadelphia.

Numbers: The Nuggets won all four games vs. the Wolves last season. This game matches the top pace-of-play team in the league (Wolves) vs. the team that is last in the league in that stat.

Injuries: Wolves F Jordan Bell (shoulder) and G Jeff Teague (illness) are questionable. G Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is doubtful. Denver C Bol Bol (foot) is out.

Kent Youngblood