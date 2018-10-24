At Toronto, 6:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena (FSN, 830-AM)

Preview: Having evened their record at 2-2 with Monday’s victory over Indiana at Target Center, the Wolves travel to Toronto where they have lost 14 straight games. This is their second of three straight games vs. Eastern Conference teams and the third in five games vs. the East. Last season the Wolves were 13-17 vs. the East. So far this year they are 2-0. This is the second of three straight home games for the Raptors, who are 4-0 and have the benefit of playing five of their first six games at home. That 4-0 mark includes an impressive victory over Boston. The Raptors tied Houston with the best home record in the league last year (34-7).

Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off his first double-double of the season vs. Indiana. G Jimmy Butler has averaged 25.3 points per game in three appearances. Rookie G Josh Okogie is coming off a 12-point, four-rebound game vs. Indiana. Raptors F Kawhi Leonard, acquired in trade from San Antonio, is averaging 25.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. G Kyle Lowry is averaging 21.5 points and 10 assists.

Numbers: Monday’s victory marked the first time the Wolves had won the battle of second-chance points. The Raptors’ 14 straight home wins vs. Minnesota is the most in franchise history vs. any opponent.

• Injuries: Wolves F Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. C Justin Patton (foot surgery) is out. Raptors G Delon Wright (left adductor strain) is questionable. Kent Youngblood