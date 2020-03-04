7 p.m. vs. Bulls • FSN, 830-AM

Russell likely in back to back

Wolves update: The Wolves are 2-6 this season when they play the second games of back to backs. Their offensive and defensive ratings are slightly worse when playing with no rest. The difference adds up to 2.3 points in net rating (minus-4.6 to minus-6.9). … Coach Ryan Saunders said he anticipates guard D’Angelo Russell will play even though he sat out one of the games for rest the last time the Wolves played on consecutive nights. Russell has played four games on no rest this season. He’s shooting 55% on 20.5 attempts per game in those games. … The last time the Wolves faced the Bulls they lost 117-110 at the United Center on Jan. 22.

Bulls update: Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine won’t play because of a quad injury, LaVine told reporters in Chicago; he is averaging 25.5 points per game. Former Wolves guard Kris Dunn is out for the rest of the season because of an MCL injury. … Lauri Markkanen has missed the past 15 games because of a hip injury, but he could play against the Wolves. … The Bulls have lost 10 of 12 but beat Dallas 109-107 on Monday. … Guard Coby White was named February’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month. Over his past 10 games, White averaged 20 ppg on 43% shooting.

CHRIS HINE