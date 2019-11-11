Wolves gameday

6 p.m. at Detroit • FSN, 830-AM

Detroit’s next, with Griffin in play

Preview: The Timberwolves have lost eight straight games to the Pistons, the last win coming on Nov. 20, 2015. Detroit has lost four of six games but reportedly will have forward Blake Griffin in the lineup. Griffin missed the first 10 games with knee and hamstring soreness.

Players to watch: Wolves F/G Andrew Wiggins has scored 25 or more points in four straight games. Pistons F Griffin had 45 points and 14 rebounds in two victories over the Wolves last season.

Injuries: Wolves G Jeff Teague (illness) and F Jordan Bell (shoulder) are questionable. G Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is doubtful. Pistons G Reggie Jackson (illness) and G Khyri Thomas (foot) are out. G Derrick Rose (hamstring) is questionable. G Bruce Brown (knee), G Tim Frazier (shoulder) and F Griffin (hamstring/knee) are probable.

Kent Youngblood