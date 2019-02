6:30 p.m. at Atlanta • FSN, 830-am

Covington out, Teague questionable

Wolves update: Even though he tweeted out the word “soon” before Monday’s game against Sacramento, Robert Covington is listed as out on the Wolves’ injury report because of a right knee bone bruise. Jeff Teague, who missed Monday’s game, is questionable because of left knee soreness. … Karl-Anthony Towns posted 34 points, 21 rebounds, and five assists Monday, marking just the seventh time in franchise history a Wolves player has recorded a line of 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and five-plus assists. Two of those games are by Towns. … Andrew Wiggins was 3-for-10 from the field against the Kings. That marked the 10th game this season his shooting percentage was 30 percent or less.

Hawks update: The Hawks are rebuilding, but they were able to beat the Wolves 123-120 in Minnesota on Dec. 28. That was one of the losses owner Glen Taylor cited when he made a change at head coach, firing Tom Thibodeau and making Ryan Saunders the interim head coach. … The Hawks have a young corps led by John Collins, a Wake Forest product who is averaging 19.1 points per game in his second season, and Trae Young, the gunslinger from Oklahoma who is averaging 17.5 points per game. The Hawks are in the bottom third of the league in both offensive (106.2 points per 100 possessions, 24th) and defensive rating (112.8, 28th). … Vince Carter, 42, is averaging 6.6 points per game in 15.6 minutes off the bench.

chris hine