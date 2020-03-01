7 p.m. vs. Washington • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Ovechkin and Caps are in town

Preview: The Wild returns home after a perfect road trip, sweeping Detroit and Columbus. Overall, the team has won three in a row and five of its past six. Washington has been waiting for the Wild, sitting idle since a 3-0 loss in Winnipeg on Thursday. On Saturday, the Wild turned D Matt Bartkowski’s emergency recall into a regular one, giving the team an extra defenseman; the Wild has two non-emergency recalls remaining.

Players to watch: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin is sitting at 701 career goals after scoring 43 this season. John Carlson leads NHL defensemen in points with 72. … Wild LW Zach Parise had a season-high three points and was a plus-3 in the win over Columbus. RW Kevin Fiala has 11 multi-point efforts this season and three in his past three games.

Numbers: The Wild went 9-4-1 in February, with its nine victories tied for the second-most in the month in franchise history. The team’s six shutouts are tied for the second-most in the NHL this season. … Washington is tied for the most road wins (21) in the NHL. The Capitals are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games.

Injuries: Wild C Luke Kunin (upper body) and D Carson Soucy (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan