7 p.m. vs. Vancouver • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Pacific leaders start back-to-back

Preview: This is the end of a seven-game homestand for the Wild and the start of a back-to-back. On Friday, the Wild will be in Dallas to take on the Stars. As for the Canucks, they’re leading the Pacific Division with 65 points. They also won the first meeting of the season with the Wild 4-1.

Players to watch: Canucks G Jacob Markstrom is 20-14-3 with a .917 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average. C Bo Horvat scored twice the last time these teams played each other. … Wild G Alex Stalock is 8-2-1 at home this season. Aside from scoring the overtime winning goal Tuesday, D Matt Dumba also had an assist for his second multipoint effort in the past three games.

Numbers: Wild D Ryan Suter has six points in his past six games after assisting on Dumba’s goal Tuesday. The Wild is 8-5-2 vs. the Pacific Division. … Vancouver is 5-1-1 in its past seven games. The Canucks were shut out for the fourth time this season Tuesday when they fell 4-0 in Boston.

Injuries: Canucks C Tyler Graovac (lower body), LWs Micheal Ferland (upper body) and Josh Leivo (fractured kneecap) and RW Tyler Motte (shoulder) are out.

Sarah McLellan