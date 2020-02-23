6:30 p.m. vs. St. Louis • NBCSN, radio

Road sweep created momentum

Preview: The Wild swept a two-game road trip in Vancouver and Edmonton. Jared Spurgeon became the 12th defenseman in NHL history to register a natural hat trick in a 5-3 win over the Oilers on Friday. Spurgeon also became just the second Wild defenseman to score a hat trick, joining Ryan Suter. C Luke Kunin and D Carson Soucy left Friday’s game because of upper-body injuries; their status for Sunday’s game is unclear.

Players to watch: Blues D Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists Friday in St. Louis’ 5-1 win at Dallas. G Jordan Binnington has posted back-to-back shutouts. … Wild D Jonas Brodin blocked a career-high seven shots vs. Edmonton.

Numbers: The 38 goals scored by Wild defensemen are tied for the fourth most in the NHL. … St. Louis D Marco Scandella is averaging 20 minutes, 7 seconds of ice time through two games after being acquired in a trade from Montreal.

Injuries: Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), C Tyler Bozak (lower body) and D Jay Bouwmeester (cardiac episode) are out. D Alex Pietrangelo (illness) missed Friday’s gam.

SARAH MCLELLAN