4 p.m. vs. Montreal • FSN, 100.3-FM

Dubnyk in goal for Habs rematch

Preview: The Wild returns home for just its second home game after completing a 1-2 road trip through eastern Canada. Its 4-0 loss in Montreal on Thursday ended the team’s nine-game winning streak against the Canadiens. Goalie Devan Dubnyk is scheduled to start after backing up Alex Stalock on Thursday, and center Gabriel Dumont is poised to make his Wild debut after getting recalled from the minors Saturday.

Players to watch: Dubnyk is 9-1-1 with a .939 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average in 11 career starts vs. Montreal. Dumont has four goals and nine points in 87 NHL games. Canadiens F Brendan Gallagher has two goals in his past two games.

Numbers: The Wild has scored just once in the past 114 minutes, 30 seconds of action. Montreal (2-0-2) has yet to lose in regulation on the road. The Canadiens’ power play scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Blues.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and Fs Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Victor Rask (lower body) are out. Canadiens F Joel Armia (lower body) is also out, and D Cale Fleury (undisclosed) is doubtful.

Sarah McLellan