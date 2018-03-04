Wild gameday

6 p.m. vs. Detroit NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Wild returns home after skid

Preview: The Wild returns home from a pointless, two-game road trip to host the Red Wings. In its only other meeting with Detroit this season, the Wild fell 4-2 in the first game of the season. Since then, the Red Wings have slid down the standings. Their 62 points put them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin leads the team in points with 47. Winger Anthony Mantha paces the group in goals (21). Captain Henrik Zetterberg has 10 points in his last 13 games.

Numbers: The Wild has given up 11 goals in the last four periods of play. The team is 18-8-3 against the Eastern Conference. Detroit is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games and has dropped two straight. The Red Wings are 13-15-2 on the road.

Injuries: None.

Sarah McLellan