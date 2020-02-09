6:30 p.m. vs. Colorado NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Wild takes aim at its fourth straight victory

Preview: The Wild has won three in a row, its longest run since it had a season-high five consecutive victories Nov. 26-Dec. 5. This matchup with Colorado is the start of a four-game homestand. After completing a back-to-back Friday in Dallas, the team was off on Saturday. It’s unclear if D Carson Soucy, who has missed the past two games with illness, will be ready to return.

Players to watch: Avalanche rookie D Cale Makar reached the 40-point mark Thursday. C Nathan MacKinnon has 25 points in 29 career games vs. the Wild. … Wild D Ryan Suter picked up an assist Friday to notch his 21st point over his past 23 games. C Joel Eriksson Ek has three of his six goals this season in the past eight games.

Numbers: The Wild is 6-2 in its past eight games. The team is 4-0 when it blocks more than 20 shots in a game; the Wild blocked 21 in each of its past two times out. … Colorado, which was in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday, is 3-4-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. The Avalanche is 1-2 this season vs. the Wild.

Injuries: Avalanche C Colin Wilson (lower body) is out.

SARAH McLELLAN