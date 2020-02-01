7 p.m. vs. Boston • FSN, FM-100.3

Bruins escaped in OT last time

Preview: The Wild is back in action after an eight-day break, resuming a seven-game homestand against the Bruins. Boston returned from its bye week Friday, taking on the Jets in Winnipeg. Before the schedule paused, the Wild won three out of four games. In those victories, the team outscored the opposition 14-4.

Players to watch: Bruins RW David Pastrnak had 24 points in 18 games leading up to the break. G Jaroslav Halak has a .923 save percentage in 13 career games vs. the Wild. … Wild LW Zach Parise has six points during a five-game point streak. Over his past 19 games, C Eric Staal scored nine goals and recorded 17 points.

Numbers: C Mikko Koivu is two assists shy of 500 for his career. The Wild has scored three or more goals in a period 15 times this season. … The Bruins rallied 5-4 in overtime vs. the Wild on Nov. 23 in Boston after two goals in 48 seconds by C David Krejci forced extra time. Before playing the Jets, the Bruins were 2-2-1 in their past five games.

Injuries: Bruins Ds Kevan Miller (knee) and Connor Clifton (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan