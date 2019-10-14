Noon at Ottawa • Canadian Tire Centre • FSN, 100.3-FM

Still looking for their first points

Preview: At 0-4, the Wild is the only NHL team that has yet to earn a point this season. It’s had recent success in Ottawa, where it begins a three-game, four-day road trip through eastern Canada. … The Wild has lost only one of its past seven games at CTC. … The Senators started 0-3 before earning their first victory Saturday, a 4-2 home win over Tampa Bay.

Players to watch: Wild D Brad Hunt leads the team with four points, and his two goals tie him with Jason Zucker for the team lead in that category. … Ottawa F Vladislav Namestnikov has two goals and two assists in two games since the Senators acquired him Oct. 7 from the New York Rangers.

Numbers: The Wild has been outscored 21-10 in its four losses. G Devan Dubnyk has started all four games and has a goals-against average of 4.55 and save percentage of .862.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. Senators F Artem Anisimov (lower-body injury) is day-to-day.

Rachel Blount