6 p.m., vs. New Jersey, Prudential Center, FSN, 100.3-FM

Two teams jostling for wild-card spot

Preview: The Wild continues its three-game road trip against the Devils after being idle since a 5-3 win Monday over the Islanders. Since Feb. 6, the team has grabbed at least a point in six of seven games (4-1-2). Like the Wild, the Devils are jostling for a wild-card spot. Before falling to the Blue Jackets Tuesday, the Devils had rattled off four straight wins.

Players to watch: Winger Taylor Hall leads the Devils in goals (25), assists (38) and points (63). Rookie Nico Hischier has nine points in his last six games. Will Butcher leads all NHL rookie defensemen in assists with 28.

Numbers: The Wild is 4-4-3 in its last 11 games against the Devils. Center Eric Staal is one point shy of 900 for his career. New Jersey is 6-4-1 against Central Division foes this season. Hall has 27 points during a 19-game point streak.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (fractured left hand) is out. Devils Fs Brian Gibbons (thumb), Marcus Johansson (concussion) and John Quenneville (knee) and G Cory Schneider (groin/hip) are also out.

