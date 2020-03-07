3 p.m. at Los Angeles • FSN, 100.3-FM

Road success is of notice

Preview: Before moving on to Los Angeles, the Wild won a sixth consecutive road game Thursday night in San Jose. The team has had only three longer win streaks on the road in franchise history, most recently a seven-game run during 2016-17. Overall, the Wild is 15-15-2 as the visitor. As for the Kings, they won a season-high fourth in a row Thursday after edging the Maple Leafs 1-0 in a shootout.

Players to watch: Kings C Anze Kopitar has hit the 20-goal plateau for the 11th time in his career. RW Dustin Brown has four points in his past five games. … Wild LW Zach Parise has eight points during a five-game point streak. C Luke Kunin has a point in each of his past two games since returning from injury.

Numbers: The Wild’s 14 points since Feb. 19 are tied for the second-most in the NHL. Alex Stalock is the fifth goalie in Wild history to register 20 wins in a season. … Los Angeles is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games. The Kings are 16-13-2 at home.

Injuries: Wild D Carson Soucy (upper body) is out. C Eric Staal did not travel after a death in his family. Kings C Jeff Carter (lower body) is also out.

Sarah McLellan