7:30 p.m. at Dallas • FSN/NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Quick trip to Dallas is next

Preview: The Wild closes out a back-to-back by making its last trip of the regular season to Dallas. Earlier this season, the Wild collapsed for a 6-3 loss in Texas but then won the next two meetings. Most recently, the Wild crushed the Stars 7-0 at home on Jan.18. This will be the Stars’ first game since completing a three-game road trip 2-0-1.

Players to watch: Stars C Joe Pavelski has four points over the past three games. RW Corey Perry had a point in each game on the Stars’ recent road trip. … Wild LW Zach Parise is poised to play in his 1,000th game. D Ryan Suter has 20 points in 26 road games.

Numbers: The Wild is 1-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. Parise has two power-play goals vs. the Stars this season. … Stars C Tyler Seguin hasn’t scored in his past 14 games. Dallas has won five of its past six games vs. the Wild at home.

Injuries: Stars C’s Justin Dowling (lower body) and Martin Hanzal (back) are out.

Sarah McLellan