8 p.m. at Anaheim • FSN, 100.3-FM

One final stop on trip west

Preview: This is the last stop on a three-game, West Coast road trip for the Wild. The Wild ended its six-game win streak on the road Saturday, getting overwhelmed 7-3 by the Kings. Anaheim last played Friday, when it outlasted Toronto 2-1. The win was the second in a row for the Ducks.

Players to watch: Ducks C Adam Henrique has a team-high 25 goals. C Carter Rowney scored his career-high eight goal Friday vs. Toronto. … Wild D Jared Spurgeon’s nine goals since Jan. 18 are the most among NHL defenseman. C Luke Kunin has a point in each of the three games he’s played since returning from injury.

Numbers: The Wild is 3-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. The seven goals the team surrendered Saturday are tied for the most it’s given up in a game this season. … The Ducks are 17-1-1 when leading after the first period. G Ryan Miller made his 778th appearance Friday to surpass Tom Barrasso for second place on the NHL’s all-time list for United States-born goalies.

Injuries: Wild D Carson Soucy (upper body) is out. C Eric Staal did not travel after a death in his family. Ducks Ds Cam Fowler (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (upper body) and Josh Manson (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan