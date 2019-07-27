7 p.m. vs. Vancouver • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Much has changed since opener

The two teams haven’t played since opening day in March, with United winning 3-2 in Vancouver. They’re headed in opposite directions now five months later: United (10-7-4) has a five-game MLS unbeaten streak, its longest in three MLS seasons. It’s eight games unbeaten if you count U.S. Open Cup games. The Loons are fourth in the Western Conference while last-place Vancouver has lost five consecutive MLS games and is winless in its past eight. It has been outscored 17-2 in the past five losses. The Whitecaps (4-11-8) have not scored more than one goal in a game since a 2-2 draw at Dallas on June 26. … United goalkeeper Vito Mannone’s 10 victories and 68 saves are fourth in MLS in both categories.

Injuries: United M Kevin Molino (hamstring) is listed as out. So are Vancouver D Jasser Khmiri (knee) and M David Norman Jr. (foot).

JERRY ZGODA