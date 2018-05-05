1 p.m. vs. Vancouver Whitecaps • FSN, 1500-AM

Looking for back-to-back wins

Preview: United (3-5), playing at home, and Vancouver (4-4-1) each broke losing streaks last weekend with three points after respective four- and three-game skids. G Bobby Shuttleworth made the MLS team of the week after the Loons’s 2-1 victory over Houston while M Ibson made honorable mention for his goal.

Quotable: “They’ve defended deep and caught teams on the counterattack. Even the game last week against Salt Lake, Salt Lake had, I think had, nearly 70 percent of possession but got beat 2-nil. … They have pace on the break, so it’s not going to be dissimilar to the Houston game we don’t feel. So we’ll have to be very concentrated when we have possession and we’re in their half of the field because they do have good pace and good movement on the counterattack.” — United coach Adrian Heath.

Numbers: United scored six goals in its first five matches before playmaker Darwin Quintero’s arrival. In three games since, the Loons have five.

Injuries: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion), D Tyrone Mears (calf/Achilles), D Marc Burch (knee), D Bertrand Owundi Eko’o (hamstring) and F Christian Ramirez (hamstring) are out while F Abu Danladi (ankle) and M Frantz Pangop (rib) are questionable. For Vancouver, F Kei Kamara (adductor) is questionable.

