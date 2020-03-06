7 p.m. vs. Orlando • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Expect an update on Towns’ health soon

Wolves update: Friday marks two weeks since the Timberwolves said C Karl-Anthony Towns would be re-evaluated following a left wrist fracture. Towns has been resting the injury in the hope that it can heal on its own. Presumably, the Wolves will have an update on Towns’ status soon. In his place, Naz Reid has found his stride over the past two games, in which he is averaging 14.5 points and 12.5 rebounds and recorded his first two career double-doubles. … In the 11 games since they made multiple trades, the Wolves have the fifth-best three-point shooting percentage in the league at .391. Compare that to before the trade deadline when they had the worst in the league at .325. … Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Josh Okogie and James Johnson were spotted in the crowd at Hopkins High School during Thursday night’s Class 4A, Section 6 girls’ basketball final between the host Royals and Wayzata.

Magic update: The Magic defeated the Wolves 136-125 last Friday in Orlando. Terrence Ross had a big night, with 33 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic also added 27 points and 10 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. The Magic has lost three in a row since beating the Wolves, though. … The Magic is battling with the Nets for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern Conference playoff race, with a half-game separating the teams. If the Magic finish seventh, it could improve the draft pick the Wolves will receive from Brooklyn, assuming Brooklyn finishes as the No. 8 seed.

Chris Hine