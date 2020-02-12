7 p.m. vs. Charlotte • FSN, 830-AM

Points hard to come by for Hornets

Wolves update: The Wolves lost 137-126 in Toronto on Monday in D’Angelo Russell’s debut with the team. Minnesota scored 75 points in the first half — after getting 81 in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday — but cooled late. Russell scored 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting in his debut, but was a minus-22. The Raptors’ 137 points tied for the third-most allowed by the Wolves this season, and Toronto shot 57.3% from the field. This is the final game before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves, who beat Charlotte 121-99 in October, will be looking for their first season sweep in this series since the 2011-12 season.

Charlotte update: The Hornets ended a five-game losing streak with an 87-76 victory in Detroit on Monday. The Hornets, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, are the lowest-scoring team in the league (102.7 points per game) and have lost eight of their past 10 games. They are led by the backcourt of Devonte’ Graham (17.9 points, 7.8 assists) and Terry Rozier (17.8, 4.1).

