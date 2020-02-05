7 p.m. vs. Atlanta • FSN, 830-AM

Losses pile up for Wolves, Hawks

Wolves update: With a lot of energy focused around Thursday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, it might be easy to forget about the Wolves’ on-court struggles. Minnesota has endured two separate double-digit losing streaks since the start of December, including its active 12-game skid. After a 10-8 start, the Wolves are 5-26 in their past 31 games — the worst record in the NBA over the past two months. … Perhaps even more staggering: The Wolves have lost 16 consecutive games in which Karl-Anthony Towns has played. The past 10 of those losses have all been by 12 points or fewer. On the bright side, Towns is averaging 27.9 points in the nine games since returning from a knee injury. … Allen Crabbe, who came to the Wolves in mid-January in a trade with the Hawks, has missed the past three games because of a left knee injury.

Hawks update: Atlanta (13-38) is tied with Cleveland for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Included among those defeats was a 125-113 loss to the Wolves in Atlanta on Nov. 25. … This game marks the return of Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, who were dealt by the Wolves to Atlanta last month. Teague is shooting only 36.4% in nine games since the trade. … Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young hurt his right ankle against Dallas on Saturday but returned Monday to score 34 points in a 123-115 loss to Boston.

MICHAEL RAND