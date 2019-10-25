6 p.m. at Charlotte • FSN, 830-AM

Hornets, minus Walker, start well

Wolves update: The Timberwolves opened the season with a surprising overtime victory at Brooklyn, winning 127-126 Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns picked up where he left off late last season with 36 points and 14 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins overcame a rough night shooting to score two key buckets in OT. As promised, the Wolves shot an abundance of three-pointers, 43 in all, and played at a pace of about 107 possessions per game, seventh-fastest among teams that had played their opening games entering Thursday. Towns made the 400th three-pointer of his career, making him the youngest center in history to reach that milestone. The Wolves played a 10-man rotation. Among those who didn’t see playing time were Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell, though both were available.

Hornets update: The Hornets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league after losing All-Star guard Kemba Walker in free agency to the Celtics. They did start their season off on the right foot with a 126-125 victory over the Bulls in Chicago. But the Hornets lost Nicolas Batum to a broken finger that is expected to keep him out three to four weeks, according to multiple reports. Terry Rozier, who came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade for Walker, shot 2-for-10 and scored only seven points in his Hornets debut. Devonte Graham had 23 points off the bench against Chicago while P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 27 points, including seven three-pointers, the most by a player in his NBA debut.

