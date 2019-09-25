7 p.m. vs. Sporting Kansas City (FSN-Plus, 1500 AM)

United game has big consequences

Preview: Win and Minnesota United is in the MLS playoffs for the first time in its three seasons there. Win and Sporting Kansas City will be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, as well. SKC comes to Allianz Field for a second time this season on a three-game losing streak. United beat SKC 4-1 in the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16 in June. …The Minnesota franchise has not made the postseason in league play since the 2015 NASL season. …Six of the West’s seven playoff spots are still unclaimed. Six East teams already have qualified for its seven spots. … Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone’s (above) 11 saves Sunday at Portland are a club record. He is one save from tying Bobby Shuttleworth’s 2017 single-season club record.

Injuries: Loons: none. Sporting Kansas City: D Rodney Wallace (hip), GK Adrian Zendejas (back), M Benny Feilhaber (quad) and D Andreu Fontas (Achilles) are out.

JERRY ZGODA