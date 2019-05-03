7 p.m. vs. Seattle Sounders • FSN, SKOR 1500-AM

Alonso to take on former mates

Preview: The Sounders are 5-1-3, including 1-1-1 on the road, and third in the Western Conference while United is sixth, at 4-3-2 and 1-0-2 at Allianz Field. United midfielder Ozzie Alonso will start his 300th MLS game against the team for which he played his first 10 seasons in the league. He has started 275 regular-season and 24 playoff games. “That’s the game he has been looking forward to since Day 1,” teammate Miguel Ibarra said. … United goalkeeper Vito Mannone needs 11 scoreless minutes to start Saturday’s game to claim the club’s longest shutout streak. He and the Loons haven’t allowed a goal since the 79th minute of a 4-3 loss at Toronto three games ago. Current backup keeper Bobby Shuttleworth holds the team record at 201 minutes, from April 28 to May 9, 2018. MNUFC’s shutdowns of L.A. Galaxy and D.C. United are its first consecutive clean sheets since the team joined Major League Soccer.

Seattle: The Sounders’ Kelvin Leerdam is suspended after getting a red card in the last game against LAFC, but Seattle could be getting four players or more back from injuries Saturday.

Injuries: United defender Chase Gasper (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but might be one more game from being available for selection. Sounders F Will Bruin (hamstring), Raul Ruidiaz (heel), D Chad Marshall (knee) and D Nouhou (ankle) are listed as questionable, and midfielders Victor Rodriguez (concussion) and Gustav Svennson (hamstring) are listed as out.

JERRY ZGODA