3 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Union • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

The gang’s all here, but that won’t last for Loons

Preview: Minnesota United right back Romain Metanire is back in the lineup after he missed Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Atlanta for accumulating five yellow cards this season. He has been named to the MLS Team of the Week the past two weeks and four times overall this season. He’s back for a game before he and teammates Jan Gregus, Rasmus Schuller and possibly Kevin Molino leave for national-team duty. … United remains undefeated at home (3-0-3); it has allowed just one goal in its past five games at Allianz Field. … Philadelphia started the season 0-2-1, then won three consecutive games and seven of its next nine. It is 0-1-2 in its past three, all three at home. … The Union’s 5-1 home victory late last season was United’s worst loss of the year and tied for its largest margin of defeat in a road game. Philadelphia is the only Eastern Conference team United has not beaten in MLS play, excluding expansion Cincinnati FC, of course. … This is the fifth of five games in 15 days for United.

Injuries: Molino trained with the team for a second consecutive day and coach Adrian Heath said he’d be available for selection Sunday on his way back from a tight hamstring. D Chase Gasper (hamstring) is questionable and G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee) and D Carter Manley (leg) are out.JERRY ZGODA