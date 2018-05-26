Minnesota United gameday

7 p.m. vs. Montreal FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Ending on a high note

Preview: United coach Adrian Heath said from the start of this five-of-six-games-at-home stand that he would have a better idea of where his team stood after it. Well, he will have his answer after Saturday night, when United (4-7-1) takes on Montreal (3-9) at TCF Bank Stadium. So far in that stretch, United is 2-2-1. Montreal should be a good opportunity to tip that record into a winning one. It has lost seven of its past eight games and is tied for the second-fewest points in the league at nine.

Quotable: "If we could get three points, it'd maybe put us above the red line again, and all of a sudden, you look at where we are a third of the way into the season, is it a big imporvement on last year? Yes, it is. I'm confident we can get a result, but we're going to have to play well." —Adrian Heath

Numbers: United has given up the most first-half goals in the league this year at 15, and 11 of those came in the first 30 minutes. No other MLS team has allowed more than 11 goals in the first 45 minutes this year.

Injuries: For United, G Matt Lampson (knee), D Marc Burch (knee) and M Sam Cronin (concusion) are out while D Jerome Thiesson (groin), D Tyrone Mears (calf) and M Ibson (thigh) are questionable. D Wyatt Omsberg is on loan to Tulsa in the USL. For Montreal, D Zakaria Diallo (Achilles'), D Kyle Fisher (tibia), M David Choinere (ankle) and D Victor Cabrera (calf) are out.

Megan Ryan