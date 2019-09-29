6:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles FC FS1, 1500-AM

Home finale a big one

Preview: Minnesota United is coming off Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Sporting K.C. in the 90th minute that clinched its first MLS playoff appearance. A victory Sunday would assure the team of a home game in the playoffs’ first round. LAFC, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-1 victory over Houston that clinched the MLS Supporters’ Shield for the league’s best record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. LAFC is 20-4-8 overall and 8-3-5 on the road. It’s 12-1-3 at home this season, but that one loss came 2-0 to United on Sept. 1. … LAFC star and league MVP favorite Carlos Vela didn’t play in that game because of a hamstring injury, but he has played in the past three games. He is one goal away from tying the MLS single-season record of 31 goals. … This is United’s final regular-season home game. The team concludes the 34-game season next Sunday at Seattle. … United is 15-10-7 overall but 10-1-5 at Allianz Field; its only loss came June 2 to Philadelphia. … This game has been “flexed” from an FSN telecast to Fox Sports 1 nationally, but the start time stays at 6:30 p.m. because all Western Conference games start then this Sunday.

Injuries: United doesn’t list any. LAFC lists M Javi Perez (ACL), F Josh Perez (MCL) and D Danilo Silva (back) as out.

JERRY ZGODA