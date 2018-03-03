9:30 p.m. at San Jose Earthquakes

FSN/Fox Sports Go, 1500-AM

Chance to redeem poor start and finish

Preview: Saturday marks exactly a year since Minnesota United’s inaugural MLS regular-season match, a 5-1 drubbing at the Portland Timbers that was the worst beginning for a team in league history. It’s been a little more than four months since United’s last game of that disappointing campaign, a frustrating 3-2 loss at San Jose. Tonight’s game is a chance to remedy two wrongs from 2017: avenge a bad start and a bitter end.

Quotable: “Now we have no excuse. We have players who have been here last year, and we should show a little more passion, a little more desire each and every game. And I think this opening game should be much better.” — midfielder Kevin Molino

Numbers: United also lost at home to San Jose last season, a 1-0 defeat.

Absences: M Harrison Heath (knee), D Marc Burch (ankle) and M Sam Cronin (concussion) are out for United. D Bertrand Owundi Eko’o and M Luiz Fernando have not yet joined United and are unavailable. M Frantz Pangop is waiting for his paperwork to clear and is unavailable, as is M Jose Leiton, who is not with the team dealing with personal issues. M Johan Venegas is on loan.

