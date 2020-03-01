6:30 p.m. at Portland • FS1, 1500-AM

Season begins at a familiar site

Preview: United returns to Providence Park eight days after it completed a three-game preseason tournament there, beating the Timbers 4-2 in one of those games. Both teams lost in the playoffs’ first round last season, Portland to Real Salt Lake and United at home to L.A. Galaxy. … United recalled young loaned goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from San Antonio F.C. in the USL Championship league to back up veteran Tyler Miller for this game while veteran backup Greg Ranjitsingh is away from the team for a green-card appointment. … Loons reserve defender Brent Kallman will serve the first of five remaining games on a 10-game suspension he received in September after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He is not allowed to travel with the team until his suspension is served; he’ll be eligible to return April 11 against L.A. Galaxy at Allianz Field. … United went 2-0-1 against the Timbers last season in two MLS games and a U.S. Open Cup game. It won consecutive home games against them within three days in early August before playing Portland to a draw at Providence Park in September. The Loons haven’t won a regular-season game in Portland during their first three MLS seasons.

Injuries: Both teams report none.

JERRY ZGODA