Minnesota United gameday 6:30 p.m. at Montreal • FSN, 1500-AM

Loons facing tough road test in Canada

Preview: Minnesota United (8-7-3) travels to face the Montreal Impact (9-8-3). The Loons are coming off back-to-back victories at home but are starting to feel the strain of three matches in an eight-day stretch. Meanwhile, the Impact lost its last decision, 2-1 against Atlanta United on June 29.

The matchup: Saturday's match is the only game between these teams this season. Last year, United beat Montreal 2-0 at home. The Loons have yet to perform well on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Avoiding a letdown: After a huge 3-1 win against in-conference foe San Jose, the Loons will look to pick up points on the road against a playoff-contending Montreal side. Both sides are in playoff position in their respective conferences, but with teams right behind them in the standings. Coming off an emotional victory against the Earthquakes, the Loons will look to continue that momentum.

Youth again shines: The trio of Hassani Dotson, Mason Toye and Chase Gasper had huge games in United's 7-1 victory against FC Cincinnati. They built on that performance in Wednesday's win against San Jose. Gasper continued to play solid defense on the wings and Toye recorded an assist in his 15 minutes as a substitute. Dotson also showed promise.

Absences: For United, forward Abu Danladi was upgraded to questionable (right leg). The only Loon unavailable is Romain Metanire, still on international duty with Madagascar. For Montreal, defender Clement Bayiha (quad) and midfielder Ignacio Piatti (knee) are out with injuries. Daniel Lovitz (USA) and Michael Azira (Uganda) are with their international teams.

