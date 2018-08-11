9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Galaxy • FSN, 1500-AM

Road usually is perilous, and this one’s long

Preview: United (9-13-1, ninth in the Western conference) embarks upon a five-game road trip starting Saturday at Los Angeles (10-8-5, fifth in the West). The Loons play seven of their last 11 games this year on the road, where they have just one positive result — a victory in the second game of the season.

– United defender Michael Boxall

Numbers: In just 17 games since joining Los Angeles in March, star Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic already has 15 goals and six assists. He ranks second in the league for goals.

Absences: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion) and M Maximiano (knee) are out while D Jerome Thiesson (calf) is questionable. F Mason Toye and D Carter Manley are on loan. For Los Angeles, D Rolf Feltscher (shoulder) is out.

MeGan Ryan