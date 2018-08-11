9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Galaxy • FSN, 1500-AM
Road usually is perilous, and this one’s long
Preview: United (9-13-1, ninth in the Western conference) embarks upon a five-game road trip starting Saturday at Los Angeles (10-8-5, fifth in the West). The Loons play seven of their last 11 games this year on the road, where they have just one positive result — a victory in the second game of the season.
Quotable: “Just looking back to the mindset when we played Orlando, I think we set up maybe a touch deeper than we do at home, and then it was so tough to break down. And every single player on that pitch was doing the work. At home, you can have eight or nine guys at it and one or two who aren’t quite there. But on away trips, you need absolutely everyone to show up and give everything for the 90 minutes. And I think the Orlando game was a perfect example when we did that. And since then, it hasn’t happened, which is on us as players to make ourseves accountable and keep each other accountable.” – United defender Michael Boxall
Numbers: In just 17 games since joining Los Angeles in March, star Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic already has 15 goals and six assists. He ranks second in the league for goals.
Absences: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion) and M Maximiano (knee) are out while D Jerome Thiesson (calf) is questionable. F Mason Toye and D Carter Manley are on loan. For Los Angeles, D Rolf Feltscher (shoulder) is out.
MeGan Ryan
