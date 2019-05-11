7 p.m. at Chicago • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Shooting for fourth road victory

Preview: Traded from Minnesota to Chicago last week, Fire defender Francisco Calvo has already played two games with his new team. The first was coming off the bench a day after he was dealt, the second a 90-minute performance Wednesday. He played a club record 5,398 minutes for United and had five goals and four assists in 60 games. … The Fire is 2-4-4 overall and 2-1-2 at home, and it is undefeated since the Calvo trade after a 5-0 victory over New England on Wednesday and a scoreless draw at mighty LAFC. … United is fourth in the league in goals with 19 in the season’s first 10 games. With a 3-3 road record, United’s next victory away from Allianz Field will set a club single-season record. … The Fire’s 39 corner kicks taken are second fewest in MLS and four fewer than United MF Jan Gregus has attempted. … Loons G Vito Mannone now owns the club record for longest shutout streak in MLS play. He did not allow a goal for 233 minutes, from late in the April 19 game at Toronto until the 42nd minute against the Sounders.

Injuries: United G Shuttleworth (knee) is out and D Chase Gasper (leg) is questionable. Chicago D Andre Reynolds II (thigh), D Marcel (thigh) and M Raheem Edwards (knee) are listed as out and F CJ Sapong (thigh) is questionable.

JERRY ZGODA