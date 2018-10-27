3:30 p.m. at Columbus Crew • FSN, 1500-AM

Preview: The Loons, already eliminated from playoff contention, face Columbus at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday in the final regular-season game with a dubious distinction possible. Columbus (13-11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) likely needs to win to ensure a place in the playoffs with the Montreal Impact just two points behind. If United (11-19-3, ninth in the West) loses 2-0, the team would finish with the same points (36), goals allowed (70) and goal differential (-23) as the first season. Two other teams have allowed more goals this year, including Orlando City SC at 73, which breaks United’s record from 2017 for most goals conceded in a MLS season. Columbus only recently learned new ownership would keep the team in Columbus after a year of uncertainty about a move to Austin. So this first home game after that decision is bound to be poignant.

– United coach Adrian Heath.

Numbers: Columbus F Gyasi Zardes is tied for fifth in the league with 16 goals this season.

Injuries: For United, G Bobby Shuttleworth (back) and G Alex Kapp (hamstring) are out. M Harrison Heath, M Alexi Gomez and goalkeeping coach John Pascarella are suspended. For Columbus, M Mike Grella (knee) is out while D Jonathan Mensah is suspended.