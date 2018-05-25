lynx gameday
6:30 p.m. at New York No TV, 106.1-FM
Familiar faces on the Liberty bench
Preview: After two home games, the Lynx (1-1), who were 12-5 on the road last season, play their first road game. The Lynx are coming off an 76-68 victory over Dallas at Target Center on Wednesday. New York (0-1) is coming off an 80-76 loss on Sunday at Chicago, in the WNBA head coaching debut for former Lynx standout Katie Smith. Smith spent the previous four seasons as an Liberty assistant. The Lynx were 2-1 — 1-1 in New York — against the Liberty last season.
Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles had 23 points and 20 rebounds on Wednesday. F Rebekkah Brunson added 13 rebounds, who had a 50-33 rebound advantage. Liberty C Tina Charles, who was third in the league in scoring (19.7) and fourth in rebounding (9.4) last season, scored 19 in the Liberty's season opener. Rookie G Kia Nurse, the Liberty's first-round choice (10th overall) in the WNBA draft, scored 17 in her WNBA debut. Former Gophers C Amanda Zahui B., in her fourth WNBA season, scored 15 points and had seven rebounds in 22 minutes.
Numbers: Smith, who played seven seasons (1999-2005) for the Lynx, is the fifth-leading scorer in WNBA history (6,452 points). Smith's final season as a player was with the Liberty in 2013.
Joel rippel
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.