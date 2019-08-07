7 p.m. vs. Portland • no TV (ESPN-Plus) • 1500-AM

Rematch with higher stakes

Preview: The two teams played Sunday at Allianz Field for three points in the MLS standings that United took home 1-0 on Ethan Finlay’s late penalty kick. Now they play again three days later for passage to the U.S. Open Cup final. … United star Darwin Quintero returns to the lineup after he was suspended Sunday because of too many accumulated yellow cards. He leads Open Cup play with five goals. “The reason they’re big players is normally in the big moments they bring their ‘A’ game,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “We’re certainly going to need him tomorrow.” ... United has beaten MLS’ Sporting Kansas City and Houston and USL Championship League’s New Mexico United on the road to the semifinals. … Open Cup rules limit teams to playing a maximum of five international players. For the Loons, that probably means Vito Mannone, Jan Gregus, Romain Metanire, Angelo Rodriguez and newcomer Robin Lod or Michael Boxall. … Asked if he held anything back tactically Sunday to save for Wednesday’s rematch, Heath said, “I’m going to say yes because that sounds really clever, like I’ve got loads of new stuff ready for the game.”… Nike balls are used for Open Cup play rather than the Adidas ones used in MLS. “They are completely different than the Adidas balls,” Heath said.

Injuries: None for United; D Marco Farfan (knee) and GK Jeff Attinella are listed as out for Portland.

JERRY ZGODA