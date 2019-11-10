2 p.m. vs. Vermont • no TV, 96.7-FM

Coach says U has work to do

Gophers update: The 23rd-ranked Gophers opened the season with a home loss to a Missouri State team that was returning four starters and 12 total players from the team that reached the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. It was a loss because of a slow start, difficulty in rebounding (a 41-21 deficit) and defense that coach Lindsay Whalen found lacking. “We have a lot of work to do,’’ Whalen said. Some keys: Keeping post player Taiye Bello on the court; she was limited by foul trouble to 21 minutes vs. Missouri State. Junior Destiny Pitts is coming off an 18-point game that included 6-for-8 shooting on three-pointers. Pitts needs 24 points to reach 1,000 for her career. PG Jasmine Brunson scored 14 points but needed 15 shots to do it.

Catamounts update: The Catamounts, coming off an 11-18 season, have started 0-2. Vermont lost 72-55 at Dartmouth and 78-76 at Loyola-Chicago. Vermont is led by freshman G Emma Utterback and junior G Josie Larkins, who are both averaging 13.5 points per game. Senior F Hanna Crymble, a graduate of Champlin Park High School, is averaging 6.3 points. The Gophers defeated Vermont 74-59 on Nov. 30, 2006, in Minneapolis in their only previous meeting.

Kent Youngblood