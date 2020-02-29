3 p.m. vs. No. 7 Maryland • ESPN2, 96.7-FM

It’s hot vs. not in final game of the U’s regular season

Gophers update: The Gophers have lost five straight entering their regular-season finale, matching their longest such streak of the season. They are coming off a hard-fought loss at Iowa, where the Gophers were within three points late before losing 90-82. This is senior day, and Jasmine Brunson, Masha Adashchyk and Taiye and Kehinde Bello will be honored. Junior G Gadiva Hubbard is coming off a 20-point performance vs. Iowa, her highest total in Big Ten play this season. Freshman G Jasmine Brunson had 15 points and a career-high nine assists in that game.

Maryland update: The seventh-ranked Terrapins are the hottest team in the conference, having won 13 straight games. They lead the Big Ten in scoring (83.1), scoring margin (25.6), steals and turnovers forced. They have six players averaging between 10.6 and 15.0 points. They are led by senior G Kaila Charles (15.0 points). Sophomore G Taylor Mikesell leads the conference with 73 made three-pointers.

Kent Youngblood