7 p.m. at Wisconsin • No TV, 96.7-FM

U hoping to extend road streak

Preview: The Gophers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) had a 13-game winning streak against Wisconsin ended by the Badgers on Jan. 22 when the teams met in Minneapolis, but they are looking for their seventh consecutive victory in Madison. The Gophers haven’t lost there since 2011. The Gophers outlasted Rutgers 73-71 in double overtime at Williams Arena on Sunday. Wisconsin (11-11, 3-8) won at Illinois 73-64 on Sunday.

Players to watch: Gophers F Taiye Bello scored 19 points and had a career-high 22 rebounds — the fifth-most in program history — vs. the Scarlet Knights. Freshman G Jasmine Powell matched her season high with 19 points. F Imani Lewis, who had 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Badgers’ 72-62 victory over the Gophers two weeks ago, leads the Badgers in scoring (15.0) and rebounding (8.6). Powell and Badgers G Sydney Hillard are the Big Ten co-freshman of the week.

Numbers: The Rutgers game was just the eighth in Gophers program history to go more than one overtime. The last time the Gophers played more than one overtime was a 112-106 double-overtime victory at Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2016.

Injury: Gophers G Jasmine Brunson is questionable with an undisclosed injury. She took an elbow to the face on an intentional foul in the first half on Sunday and did not play in second half.

