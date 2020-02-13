gophers women's gameday

6 p.m. at Ohio State • No TV, 96.7-FM

Buckeyes on run lately

Preview: The Gophers (15-9, 5-8 Big Ten) will look to end a six-game losing streak to the Buckeyes dating to 2016. The Gophers are coming off a 77-52 loss to Michigan at home on Monday. The loss, which ended a three-game winning streak, was the worst of the season for the Gophers, and the 77 points allowed tied the most allowed by the Gophers this season. Ohio State (14-9, 7-5) defeated Wisconsin 82-74 in Columbus on Sunday for its third consecutive victory. The Buckeyes defeated the Gophers 66-63 on Dec. 31 in Minneapolis.

Players to watch: Gophers freshman G Jasmine Powell has scored 97 points in the past five games to raise up her season average to 11.1 points per game. G Masha Adashchyk, who has scored 22 points in the past two games, played a season-high 30 minutes on Monday. F Dorka Juhasz, a 6-4 sophomore, leads the Buckeyes in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (8.5). F Aaliyah Patty, a 6-3 sophomore averaging 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, is averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds against the Gophers.

Numbers: Junior G Gadiva Hubbard needs nine points to become the 26th player in Gophers program history to reach 1,000 points. She was scoreless against the Wolverines. The Gophers are 6-3 on the road this season.

Injury: Gophers G Jasmine Brunson, who has missed the past two games after taking an elbow to the face in the first half against Rutgers on Feb. 2, is questionable. She is averaging 9.4 points, and her 69 assists are second on the team.

JOEL RIPPEL