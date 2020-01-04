5 p.m. at Nebraska • BTN, 96.7-FM

U seeks bounce-back victory

Preview: The Gophers and Cornhuskers have had similar starts in Big Ten Conference play. Each won its conference opener before losing Tuesday. The Gophers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off a 66-63 loss to Ohio State at home that ended an 11-game winning streak. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) is coming off a 78-70 loss at Michigan State. The Cornhuskers, who were 14-16 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten last season, are off to their best start since the 2011-12 season.

Players to watch: Junior G/F Destiny Pitts, who scored 26 points Tuesday, leads the team in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (3.5). Senior F Taiye Bello is averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 10.4 rebounds. F Leigha Brown, a sophomore, leads the Huskers in scoring (14.0). C Kate Cain, a 6-5 junior and Lisa Leslie Award candidate, is averaging 10.5 points and 7.2. G Sam Haiby, a sophomore from Moorhead, Minn., is averaging 11.3 points. F Kayla Mershon, a sophomore from Minnetonka High, has appeared in all 13 games, with one start.

Numbers: The Cornhuskers beat the Gophers 63-57 in Lincoln last season and have won the past two meetings. Nebraska is 8-4 against the Gophers since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

joel rippel









