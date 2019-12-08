1 p.m. at American • No TV, 96.7-FM

Going for a 7th consecutive win

Preview: The Gophers (6-1) bring a six-game winning streak into the first of two games in Washington, D.C. The Gophers are coming off a 75-67 victory at Notre Dame on Wednesday. American (2-5) brings a four-game losing streak into its only meeting of the season against a team from a Power Five conference. The Eagles are coming off losses to St. Joseph’s (72-51) and Buffalo (73-55) last weekend in Philadelphia.

Players to watch: Gophers G Gadiva Hubbard matched her career high with six three-point field goals and matched her season high of 20 points in the victory over the Irish. F Taiye Bello is the only player from the Big Ten and just one of 32 in Division I averaging a double-double (13 points and 10.7 rebounds). Bello had 16 points and 16 rebounds on Wednesday — her fifth double-double of the season. American G Jade Edwards, a 5-10 sophomore, is averaging 17. 4 points and 7.1 rebounds. She is the top scorer in the Patriot League. G Kaitlyn Marenyi, a 5-8 senior, is averaging 11.7 points. F Taylor Brown, a 6-1 sophomore from Lakeville North, is averaging 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Numbers: The Gophers rank sixth nationally in free throw percentage (79.7). The only previous meeting between these teams was on Nov. 22, 2008, in Minneapolis. The Gophers won 79-62.

