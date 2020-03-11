5 p.m. vs. Northwestern • Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis • Big Ten Network (100.3 FM)

Third meeting with Wildcats

Preview: The No. 12 seed Gophers (14-16) are looking to beat No. 13 seed Northwestern (8-22) for the third time this season to open the Big Ten tournament. Minnesota only won twice on the road in the Big Ten this season, including 83-57 at Northwestern on Feb. 23. After six losses in seven games, Richard Pitino’s team ended the regular season in team record-setting fashion with 18 three-pointers in a 107-75 victory Sunday against Nebraska on Senior Day. … The Wildcats suffered 12 losses in a row before winning two of their past three games in league play, including an 80-69 victory against 20th-ranked Penn State. … Pitino has won his first game in the Big Ten tournament in four of the past six years, including reaching the semifinals in 2017 and 2019. Minnesota advanced to the title game in 2010.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore Gabe Kalscheur tied a school record with eight three-pointers Sunday against the Cornhuskers. His 26 points were the most in the Big Ten game in his career. Sophomores Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr were named to the All-Big Ten second and third teams Monday. … Northwestern sophomore Miller Kopp scored 21 points in each of his team’s past two victories against Penn State and Nebraska. Kopp shoots 40.6% shooting from three-point range.

Numbers: The Gophers are 4-2 against Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament, but they haven’t met there since a 75-68 overtime victory in 2012.

MARCUS FULLER