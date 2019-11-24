6 p.m. vs. North Dakota • BTN, 103.5-FM

Gaining momentum is a goal

Preview: The Gophers (2-3) ended a three-game losing streak Thursday with an 82-57 win against Central Michigan, but Sunday’s game will be critical for momentum. After Sunday, Richard Pitino’s team will play five straight games against high-major opponents. The Bison (1-3) arrive with three straight losses, including 79-70 against Wisconsin-Milwaukee on the road Tuesday.

Players to watch: Gophers guards Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur got on track Thursday with a combined 52 points. Center Filip Rebraca leads North Dakota in scoring (17.8 points), rebounding (9.8) and blocks (2.8). The 6-9 sophomore from Serbia had 24 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks vs. UW-Milwaukee.

Numbers: The Gophers have won 12 straight against the Fighting Hawks, but the 92-56 victory on Dec. 8, 2014, was the first meeting when both were Division I programs.

MARCUS FULLER