5:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Wisconsin has won five in a row

Preview: The Gophers (13-14, 7-10 Big Ten) have a chance to sweep the season series against the Badgers (18-10, 11-6) for the first time since 2008-09. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 70-52 on Feb. 5 at Williams Arena, but the two teams have gone in different directions since then. The Badgers have won five straight, and the Gophers have lost four of five.

Players to watch: Gophers junior Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-for-7 three-point shooting in the last meeting with Wisconsin. Willis returned that night after missing a game with a shoulder injury, but he hurt his calf Wednesday against Maryland. Badgers junior Micah Potter combined for 36 points and 16 rebounds in the last two wins, against Michigan and Rutgers. Potter had 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss at Minnesota.

Numbers: The Gophers squandered a 17-point first-half lead and were outscored 10-1 in the last two minutes Wednesday against Maryland. It was their third loss after leading in the last five minutes.

Marcus Fuller