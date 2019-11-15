8 p.m. at Utah • Pac-12 Network, 100.3-FM

Utes won last game by 94 points

Preview: The Utes (2-0) are a completely different team than the one that lost 78-69 to the Gophers (1-2) at Williams Arena last year. They have 11 underclassmen on their roster, with three sophomores and a freshman starting. Sophomore F Timmy Allen is an emerging star, averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Utah has six players 6-8 or taller, including two 7-foot freshmen: 7-0 starter Branden Carlson and 7-4 reserve Matt Van Komen — the tallest player in the Pac-12.

Players to watch: Drexel transfer Alihan Demir is averaging just 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as Minnesota’s starting power forward. But a boost could be coming with the season debut of 6-9 freshman Isaiah Ihnen, who missed three games with a wrist injury. Utah sophomore Both Gach is a 6-6 Austin, Minn., product who tied his career high with 22 points in Utah’s win against Nevada, and also had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Mississippi Valley State.

Numbers: The Utes set a Division I record for margin of victory in their last game by defeating Mississippi Valley State 143-49.

Marcus fuller