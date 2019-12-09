7 p.m. at Iowa • BTN, 103.5-FM

For openers, high-scoring Garza

Preview: The Gophers (4-4) open early Big Ten play Monday night against the league’s top scorer, Luke Garza, who averages 22.7 points for Iowa (6-3). Garza, a 6-11, 260-pound junior, had 44 points in a 103-91 loss Friday vs. Michigan. Up next is Gophers 6-10 sophomore Daniel Oturu, who ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring (17.5), first in rebounding (10.9) and second in blocks per game (3.4). Garza scored 25 points, then his career high, in a 92-87 loss in the last meeting with the Gophers, on Jan. 27. Oturu was replaced in the starting lineup by Eric Curry after missing the game with a shoulder injury.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore Marcus Carr is coming off a career-best 24 points and nine assists in a 78-60 win Dec. 2 against Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Carr bounced back from a season-low four points in Minnesota’s loss to DePaul. Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon has been playing with an injured hip this season. Bohannon’s play has been up and down, but he scored 17 points vs. Syracuse and 20 points vs. Texas Tech in the past four games.

Numbers: The Hawkeyes have one of the biggest differences in offensive (No. 3) and defensive (No. 128) efficiency ranking. They rank fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (80.4 points) and 13th in scoring defense (72.8).

MARCUS FULLER