8 p.m. vs. No. 9 Maryland • Williams Arena • BTN (100.3-FM)

Terrapins lead title chase

Preview: The last time Maryland won a regular-season conference title was in the ACC during the 2009-10 season under Gary Williams. A decade later, the Terrapins (22-5, 12-4) appear to be in prime position to win their first title since then, but this time in the Big Ten under Mark Turgeon. They enter Wednesday’s game against the Gophers (13-13, 7-9) with a two-game lead on five teams in the standings. Nothing is guaranteed, though, with No. 25 Ohio State stopping Maryland’s nine-game winning streak with a 79-72 victory over the weekend in Columbus. … The Gophers lost back-to-back home games vs. No. 21 Iowa (58-55) and Indiana (68-56), but responded with an 83-57 blowout Sunday at Northwestern.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore point guard Marcus Carr had 18 points and seven assists against the Wildcats. Carr, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 6.7 assists per game, is five assists away from breaking the single-season school record of 179 set by Arriel McDonald in 1993-94. Point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. leads Maryland with 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game, but he was held to only 10 points on 1-for-4 shooting and fouled out in Sunday’s loss at Ohio State.

Numbers: The Gophers are 2-9 all-time against the Terrapins, with both victories under Pitino. The 68-63 upset against then-No. 6 Maryland at the Barn came in 2015-16.

MARCUS FULLER