7 p.m. vs. Dallas • FSN, 106.1 -FM

Wings improved

Preview: The Lynx are coming off a turnover-filled opening-day loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. It is only the second time under coach Cheryl Reeve that the team has lost its opener, and it ended a 23-game winning streak in May that started in 2012. But the Lynx have never started a season 0-2 under Reeve. The Lynx won all three games vs. Dallas last year. But this is a different Wings team, with the return of 6-8 center Liz Cambage, playing in the WNBA for the first time since 2013.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 12 rebounds Sunday, F Rebekkah Brunson had 15 points and nine rebounds and Maya Moore 11 points. But the three combined to commit 14 of the team’s 24 turnovers. Dallas G Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 21.5 points and 5.5 assists per game, Cambage 19.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Numbers: The Lynx’s 24 turnovers Sunday were two more than they had in any game last season.

Injuries: The Lynx report no injuries. Dallas F Glory Johnson (hamstring) and F Theresa Plaisance (knee) are out. F Aerial Powers (quad) is questionable.

Kent Youngblood