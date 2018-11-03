– The Breeders' Cup goes on this year without the year's Triple Crown winner. It goes on without a single horse that has won a Triple Crown race.

Wait 'til next year, Game Winner said as loudly as a horse can on Friday.

Game Winner overcame an early bump, surged down the stretch, then pulled away from long shot Knicks Go after another nudge to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile by 2¼ lengths at Churchill Downs. That made his case as the year's best 2-year-old and gave trainer Bob Baffert an early Kentucky Derby favorite just five months after winning his second Triple Crown with Justify.

But not without some anxious moments for the Hall of Fame trainer and co-owners Gary and Mary West.

"This is a huge win for me," said Baffert, who second-guessed himself during Game Winner's rough start before his pupil recovered.

"Any other horse, he would've been done. That's how good a horse he is."

The race favorite was bumped after breaking from the No. 9 post and lagged in the middle of the 13-horse field before pushing forward on the outside and into contention at the top of the stretch. Game Winner and Knicks Go brushed before Game Winner broke away to improve to 4-0 lifetime. Signalman was a length back in third.

The thrilling finish in the $2 million, Grade 1 race capped a first day devoted to 2-year-olds at the season-ending world championships. Other winners:

• Line of Duty survived a lengthy postrace review before stewards upheld his half-length victory over Uncle Benny in the $1 million Juvenile Turf. Line of Duty charged from outside down the stretch to pass Somelikeithotbrown and hold off Uncle Benny in a three-wide finish, giving the Irish colt his third consecutive win after two seconds.

• Newspaperofrecord rolled to another dominant victory, pulling away down the stretch for a 6¾-length win over East in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf. The Irish bred improved to 3-0 lifetime, winning each time by at least six lengths.

• Bulletin opened the Breeders' Cup by pulling away to a 2¾-length victory over Chelsea Cloisters in the $1 million inaugural Juvenile Turf Sprint, earning a graded stakes win in just his second career start.

• Jaywalk, also ridden by Rosario, took a wire-to-wire victory by 5 lengths in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies.

Justify's absence creates more of a wide-open race for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic, which includes the Dubai World Cup winner in Thunder Snow, the past two Travers Stakes winners in West Coast and Catholic Boy, and 5-2 early favorite Accelerate, who has won his past four Grade 1 starts.

There are plenty of reasons to like most of the horses in the Classic. Combined, the 14 entrants in the field have hit the toteboard in 72 percent of their lifetime starts.

The Horse of the Year Award might even be there for the taking Saturday. Whoever wins the Grade 1 Classic figures to take a big step toward contending for the Eclipse Award given to the year's best horse. "It's a good field, a solid field," Baffert said.

That really can be said about all of the Breeders' Cup races. The entrants for this weekend have combined to win 794 races, or just over 37 percent of their career starts. It is inevitable that some horses who have never finished lower than third won't even hit the board this weekend, a testament to the depth of these fields.

The Breeders' Cup Distaff for fillies and mares, for example, features the two most recent Kentucky Oaks winners in Monomoy Girl and Abel Tasman, another Baffert pupil.

Johnny Love's Breeders' Cup picks. C11